San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 24: Expect a cool and cloudy Memorial Day

Happy Sunday everyone!

We saw the clouds dominate over our coast and valley skies today- and that trend will continue through Memorial Day.

Monday’s highs will be in the upper 60s mostly for our beach communities, so if you plan to head to the coast for Memorial Day, you might want a jacket!

Our inland spots will be in the low 70s for the most part, and just like our coast, could be waking up to some light drizzle over the next few mornings.

Mountain communities are the coolest of us all, with highs in the upper 60s.

The deserts will be the warmest, with temperatures reaching into the mid 90s.

We are seeing our winds pick up over the next few days.

West of the mountains, afternoon breezes will be close to 15 m.p.h.

Our mountains and deserts will feel the stronger gusts, with a Wind Advisory taking effect Tuesday through Thursday.

Some spots could see gusts up to 50 m.p.h. by Tuesday evening.

Sky cover for our coast and valley spots will have a more persistent marine layer the next few days.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the coolest days of the week.

Our temps should rebound back to warmer weather next weekend!

Memorial Day’s Highs:

Coast: 68-72°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 68-78°

Deserts: 94-99°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

