San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 1, 2025: Humid with a chance of showers

We have another tropical day ahead of us in San Diego. We’ll continue to feel muggy and humid, with a chance of showers throughout the day.

This morning we begin with some areas of clouds and plenty of humidity, so it will stay pretty warm throughout the morning. We stay mostly cloudy throughout the day.

As an area of low pressure off the coast of Baja taps into tropical moisture and the remnants of Alvin, a chance of showers peaks in the afternoon.

Showers will be skewed towards the east county, so the mountains and deserts will see the majority of the rainfall. Totals in those parts of the county could reach around .10” with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

If we do see any thunderstorms, it will most likely be in the mountains. However it’s possible a stray storm could make its way inland, also leading to faster rainfall.

For the coastal and inland communities, there’s a pretty small chance of measurable rainfall. We have a slight chance of showers throughout the day, mostly in the afternoon, but it’s especially unlikely on the coastal parts of the north county.

The coast will reach into the mid 70s, with highs in the low 80s inland. The mountains can expect low 70s, and the deserts will peak in the 90s.

Dew point temperatures will remain around 60 degrees for most of the county through the afternoon, so expect muggy conditions to stick around for the day!

We begin to dry out for Monday. By Tuesday, the county will end up sunny with a warmup arriving for the end of the week!

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 78-83°

Mountains: 66-78°

Deserts: 86-92°

