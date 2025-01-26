San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday January 26, 2025: Southern California receiving more rain

The rainfall started overnight! Here are the rain totals as of Sunday morning:

San Diego: 0.01”

Carlsbad: 0.10”

Oceanside: Trace amounts

Escondido: 0.06”

Poway: 0.04”

Otay Mountain: 0.15”

According to firefighters, the rainfall has begun to help fighting the Border 2 Fire. This is a welcome update, which will only improve as we receive more rain.

Expect some showers around midday, but the bigger rainfall is coming late tonight.

Coastal and inland neighborhoods may see up to .50” of rain. For San Diego in particular, expected totals are around .25” while parts of the north county may see the higher amounts of rain.

After tonight, the showers will get more scattered.

The showers continue until a break in the rainfall Monday afternoon, with one last spurt of rain Tuesday afternoon. Totals will be smaller at this time.

We dry out Wednesday, but not for long! We have another chance of rain emerging for next weekend.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 57-62°

Inland: 52-58°

Mountains: 40-50°

Deserts: 57-62°

