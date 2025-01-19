San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday January 19, 2025: Dangerous fire weather tomorrow

Enjoy the cool, breezy conditions today since fire weather returns tomorrow.

Today will be a rinse and repeat of yesterday: after a cold start, coastal and inland communities top out in the low 60s. That puts most areas 5-10 degrees below average.

Santa Ana winds return tomorrow night. A Red Flag Warning kicks in from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday for our inland and mountain communities. They’ll also see a High Wind Watch from late Monday night to Tuesday night.

This Santa Ana wind event is shaping up to be powerful, especially Monday night into Tuesday. Wind gusts could clock in at 70 miles per hour or more, and it appears they’ll reach all the way to parts of the coast.

Some forecast models show bone-dry conditions with humidity dropping into the single digits as far west as La Jolla.

Since this will be a major Santa Ana Wind event, now is the time to prepare!

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 57-62°

Inland: 60-64°

Mountains: 52-63°

Deserts: 66-71°

