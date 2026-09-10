San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 9, 2026: Record heat and unbearable humidity!

Weather Headlines:



Uncomfortable heat and humidity through Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening through Thursday, best chance near the mountains.

Extreme Heat Warning for the coast and valleys extended to 8pm Thursday.

Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts through 8pm Friday.

Heat Advisory in the mountains through 8pm Thursday.

Cooler and less humid this weekend.

Let's talk about the records: Record highs Wednesday were set in Vista (105), Poway (105), Oceanside Airport (99), Carlsbad (96), Kearny Mesa (103) while Escondido soared to 112 degrees today, but the feels like temperatures was closer to 120 degrees! Temperatures topped out 15 to 25 degrees above normal for the coast and valleys on Wednesday.

On top of the record highs, record warm minimum temperatures were also set on Tuesday in Vista (75), El Cajon (77) and Ramona (71) while Campo set daily record rainfall at 0.69 inches. We will likely set more record high minimum temperatures on Wednesday but will have to wait until after midnight to find out the final numbers. Either way tonight is going to be another warm one.

Morning low temperatures on Wednesday were uncomfortably warm in the mid-70s to low-80s! In fact the average high temperature in San Diego is 78 degrees while the morning low on Wednesday was only two degres cooler at 76 degrees!

While Thursday won't be quite as hot as it's been, it's still going to be hot and humid with temperatures trending 10 to 15 degrees above average. I'm forecasting a record high on Thursday in Poway and getting close in Chula Vista, Escondido, Ramona, Vista and Campo.

The Extreme Heat Warning for the coast and valleys has been extended until 8pm Thursday. The coast will experience temperatures between 82 and 94 degrees while inland areas will be between 90 and 103 degrees on Thursday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the mountain communities until 8pm Thursday for 90s below 5,500 feet.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the deserts until 8pm Friday for highs up to 112 degrees.

On top of the hot and humid days, the nights won't provide much relief, with warm and muggy nights. Temperatures will only drop to the mid-70s to low-80s for most coast and inland areas by sunrise Thursday, low-70s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts. That means you can expect 80s and 90s most of the evening and night for much of the county.

Most rainfall has been light, with heavier rain in thunderstorms. Isolated storms are possible again Thursday in the afternoon and evening. Any storms may produce heavy rain, localized flooding, small hail and strong winds.

Click here to see real-time rainfall totals.

The Coastal Flood Advisory ends at until 11pm Wednesday due to high surf and astronomical high tides leading to the threat of coastal flooding and beach erosion. High tide on Wednesday will be 6.3' at 8:39pm

There is relief in sight, though! Cooler and drier, less humid air is expected this weekend! Temperatures will drop back into the 70s along the coast, 80s inland, 70s and low-80s in the mountains, and low-100s in the deserts. The nights will also cool with morning lows back into the 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

This stretch of more comfortable weather sticks around into next week.

Fall is right around the corner with the Autumnal Equinox happening at 5:05pm on September 22nd.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 82-94°

Inland: 93-103°

Mountains: 85-99°

Deserts: 108-112°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.