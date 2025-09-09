San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 9, 2025: Cooler with patchy morning drizzle

It was 5 to 10 degrees cooler today and will be even cooler the rest of the workweek as a trough of low pressure, basically a storm, moves in over the west.

The marine layer will spread farther inland, bringing a chance of mist or patchy drizzle overnight and in the morning hours through at least Thursday morning. Patchy fog is also possible each morning far inland, like in Ramona and Alpine.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with highs 5 to 15 degrees below normal. Expect mostly low-70s at the coast, mid to upper-70s inland, 60s in the mountains and mid-90s in the desert.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains and deserts until 1am Wednesday for southwesterly winds of 15 to 25mph, gusts to 40mph. It will remain breezy tomorrow with westerly gusts of 20 to 40mph.

Minor warming this weekend, but still 5 to 10 degrees below average for mid-September. Overall expect sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in the 70s and 80s for most of the county.

Gradual warming continues into next week with temperatures back near normal by Wednesday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 75-80°

Mountains: 67-78°

Deserts: 93-96°

