San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 8, 2022: Damaging wind, heavy rain, thunderstorms Friday

The outer bands of Tropical Cyclone Kay have reached San Diego with abundant cloud cover and even a few showers. While the center of the storm will weaken and move west away from us, the outer bands will bring us dangerous winds and the potential for widespread rain and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend.

Tonight: Tonight into tomorrow morning will likely see temperatures only dip into the low 80s for the coast and valleys, potentially setting record warm minimum temperatures.

Friday: Likely the hottest day at the coast due to offshore winds with temperatures in the 90s to potentially 100 degrees all the way to the beaches. Cloud cover and the building rain may impact these temperatures; an Excessive Heat Warning continues for the coast and valleys until 8pm. The big story Friday though will be the strong winds ahead of the incoming storm which will lead to high fire danger.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 6am to midnight Friday from the coast to the mountains for sustained easterly winds of 25 to 45mph with gusts to 60mph anywhere in the warning area and gusts of 75+mph possible in the mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect tomorrow for the Deserts but winds are only expected to gust to 25 to 45mph. Downed trees and limbs as well as power outages are possible. Precautions should be taken to avoid any sparks that may start a fire including checking for anything dragging from your vehicle and be sure to secure any loose outdoor items that may blow away in these winds.

Elevated surf will accompany this storm with a Beach Hazards Statement in effect from 11am Friday through 5pm Sunday for waves of 4 to 6 feet and strong rip currents as well as the threat for lightning. A Gale Warning is in effect Friday and Saturday for winds of 35 to 45 knots and seas of 8 to 15 feet.

This is a complicated forecast as rain timing and totals depend on how close Tropical Cyclone Kay gets and when she moves west away from us which means we may see changes to the forecast but confidence is high for impacts from this storm across the county. Below is the forecast given the model data as of today:

Timing : Rain and thunderstorm activity picks up Friday morning, between 7 and 9am, with the most widespread rain impact continuing through 7 to 8am Saturday. Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue through the day Saturday but won't be as widespread. Occasional showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday with a slight chance into Monday.

Totals: Widespread totals of 1 to 2 inches with 2 to 6 inches in the mountains and deserts and isolated up to 8 inches. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 8am Friday through Saturday night for the inland valleys, mountains and deserts.

Remember if you hear thunder roar head indoors and if you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around don't drown.

Saturday : Most widespread rain and thunderstorm activity early in the morning, with isolated to scattered activity the rest of the day.

Sunday: Chance for occasional showers and thunderstorms that could be heavy at times

Monday: Chance for occasional showers and thunderstorms that could be heavy at times

Tuesday: Trending dry

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates as the storm impacts San Diego.

Expect cooler temperatures this weekend, mostly in the 80s, but also higher humidity and warmer nights as moisture gets pulled in from the storm. Moisture will continue the tropical feeling into early next week.

Cooler and drier air moves in by mid to late next week as a trough of low-pressure dives south.

Prepare for the storm:

Check your roof for leaks, clear gutters, check tire pressure and tread as well as windshield wipers, secure loose outdoor items that may blow away or get knocked down in the wind and if you live in an area that typically floods you may want to get sandbags ready to go.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 85-99°

Inland: 87-95°

Mountains: 68-79°

Deserts: 85-90°

