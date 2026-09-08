San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 7, 2026: Uncomfortably hot and humid

Weather Headlines:



Uncomfortable heat and humidity through Thursday.

Possible showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening through Thursday, best chance near the mountains.

High surf, strong rip currents and possible coastal flooding through Tuesday night.

Heat Advisory for the coast, inland and mountains Tuesday through Thursday.

Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts Wednesday through Friday.

Cooler and less humid this weekend.

Tropical Storm Marie has been pumping in high humidity across the county, big waves at the beaches and showers and thunderstorms in parts of the county. We will continue to feel the impacts for a few more days.

It was a record-hot Labor Day for some coast and valleys! Temperatures soared into the 90s and 100s for most of the county on Monday. San Diego soared to 95 degrees again today, setting a new record. The last time we saw highs of 95°+ 2 or more days in a row was 9/30 to 10/1, 2020! Other record highs included Oceanside Harbor (93°), Oceanside Airport (100°), Vista (102°), Carlsbad (99°), Kearny Mesa (100°) and Poway (104°).

This hot and sticky weather will continue through Thursday with the worst of the heat and humidity through Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the coast, inland and mountain communities Tuesday through Thursday. The coast will experience temperatures between 83 and 95 degrees, and just 5 to 10 miles inland we'll start to see 100s. The inland areas will mostly be near 100 degrees through Wednesday, then drop into the 90s Thursday. The mountains will mostly be in the 80s, but lower elevations, like Campo will be closer to 100 degrees.

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect for the deserts Wednesday through Friday for highs up to 110 degrees.

On top of the hot and humid days, the nights won't provide much relief, with warm and muggy nights. Temperatures will only drop to the mid-70s for most coast and inland areas by sunrise, low-70s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts. That means you can expect 80s most of the evening and night for much of the county.

Most rainfall has been light, with heavier rain in thunderstorms. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the mountains, on Tuesday while monsoon moisture will surge in midweek, bringing a chance of isolated storms, again mostly in the mountains.

Click here to see real-time rainfall totals.

A High Surf Advisory and Coastal Flood Advisory continues until 11pm Tuesday. Waves of 4 to 9 feet and strong rip currents will lead to dangerous swimming conditions. On top of the surf, we're expecting astronomical high tides, so coastal flooding and beach erosion will also be possible.

High Tide Times:

Monday: 6.7 feet at 7:03pm

Tuesday: 6.8 feet at 7:54pm

There is relief in sight, though! Cooler and drier, less humid air is expected this weekend! Temperatures will drop back into the 70s along the coast, 80s inland, 70s and low-80s in the mountains, but still in the 100s in the deserts, but it will be a dry heat!

Fall is right around the corner with the Autumnal Equinox happening at 5:05pm on September 22nd.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 83-95°

Inland: 97-104°

Mountains: 83-98°

Deserts: 105-108°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.