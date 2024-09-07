San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 6, 2024: Dangerous heat with monsoon storms this weekend

Ramona set a record high today, soaring to 114 degrees! While that was the only record, the highs were impressive for many, including 112 in Escondido, 110 in Poway and Fallbrook, 108 in Santee, 106 in El Cajon, 103 in San Marcos, and 102 in Vista. Temperatures topped out 10 to 25 degrees above average today!

The dangerous heat continues through the weekend. It won't be quite as hot as today inland but the coast may see their hottest temperatures on Sunday and it will be more humid across the county.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the inland valleys continues until 8pm Monday for high temperatures between 100 and 113 degrees.

The Heat Advisory at the coast has also been extended until 8pm Monday for high temperatures between 82 and 97 degrees.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the mountains and deserts ends at 8pm today.

Don't expect much relief overnight, either. Sunrise temperatures will only dip into the 70s for most coast, inland, and mountain areas, while the deserts will only cool to the 80s and even some 90s.

This weekend won't be quite as hot for the mountains and deserts but a surge of monsoon moisture will make it more humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the mountains with a slight chance for the inland valleys and the deserts. The best chance for storms is Saturday, but the threat continues Sunday.

Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, small hail, and strong winds. Due to the heat and threat of storms hiking and spending extended time outdoors should be avoided through the weekend.

Temperatures will remain above normal through Tuesday, but will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler than today. By Thursday, temperatures will top out 5 to 10 degrees below normal, which is 20 to nearly 35 degrees cooler than today! This cooler and drier air moves in from a trough of low pressure developing over the west which will also usher in a return of the marine layer in the overnight and morning hours.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 83-98°

Inland: 100-111°

Mountains: 85-102°

Deserts: 108-112°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.