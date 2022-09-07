San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 6, 2022: From excessive heat to potentially flooding rain

From one extreme to another; excessive heat to widespread rain and thunderstorms from a hurricane, it certainly doesn't feel like San Diego! This long-duration and dangerous heatwave continues with an Exessive Heat Warning in effect for the coast and valleys until 8pm Friday, ending a day earlier at 8pm Thursday for the mountains and deserts. Temperatures are trending 5 to 15 degrees above average as a strong high-pressure ridge persists over the west.

These are some of the hottest temperatures of the year and with warm overnight temperatures, mostly staying in the 70s, those without air conditioning will have difficulty keeping cool.

We won't see a lot of record daily highs broken because they are so high this time of the year and will be difficult to reach. I am forecasting a record high in Ramona tomorrow at 104 and close to a few others including San Diego and Campo. We may set a few more record highs on Thursday and Friday but are more likely to set a few more record warm minimum temperatures. On Sunday morning two all-time record warm minimum temperatures were set at 78 in San Diego and 81 in Escondido.

Fire danger remains elevated due to the extreme temperatures and the highest fire danger arrives late Thursday into early Friday as the winds pick up ahead of the storm. These will be Santa Ana-like winds which will lead hot, dry and windy conditions. Winds may reach up to 50mph anywhere in the county with isolated gusts of 70+mph will be possible. Precautions should be taken to avoid any sparks that may start a fire that includes checking for anything dragging from your vehicle.

We're tracking Hurricane Kay churning south of Baja which is going to head north and while the center of the storm will weaken and move west away from us, the outbands are looking more likely to bring us the potential for widespread rain and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend. The track of the storm will determine how much rain we get, but at this point widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible. We'll be tracking this closely and will likely see changes to the forecast as the storm approaches so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team.

Expect cooler temperatures this weekend, mostly in the 80s, but also higher humidity and warmer nights as moisture gets pulled in from the storm. Moisture will continue the tropical feeling into early next week which will keep at least a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler and drier air moves in by mid to late next week as a trough of low pressure dives south.

Prepare for the storm:

Check your roof for leaks, clear gutters, check tire pressure and tread as well as windshield wipers, secure loose outdoor items that may blow away or get knocked down in the wind and if you live in an area that typically floods you may want to get sandbags ready to go.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 83-95°

Inland: 95-104°

Mountains: 87-104°

Deserts: 106-110°

Tips to beat the heat:

Drink plenty of water, wear light-weight, loose-fitted clothing, avoid outdoor activity during the heat of the day, stay inside in air conditioning as often as possible, avoid caffeine and alcohol, never leave children or pets inside hot vehicles, provide pets with extra water and bring them inside if possible or at least provide adequate shade.

