San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 30, 2026: October coming in with a heat wave!

Weather Headlines:



Hot Friday into next week with temperatures peaking 10 to possibly 25 degrees above average

Extreme Heat Watch issued for the coast and valleys from Friday through Wednesday

Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds Friday through Monday

A warming trend begins Thursday with temperatures warming 3 to 10 degrees above average across the county. It becomes much hotter starting Friday as a long-duration heat wave begins.

By Friday, temperatures will soar 10 to 20 degrees above average from the coast to the mountains. Temperatures will remain well above average, possibly up to 25 degrees above average into next week.

An Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for the coast and valleys from 10am Friday until 9pm Wednesday, which will get upgraded to a Heat Advisory or Extreme Heat Warning by the National Weather Service.

By Friday, we'll see 80s at the coast and upper-90s to low-100s inland, while this weekend 90s will reach the hotter beaches with mostly triple-digits inland. These extreme temperatures are due to high pressure expanding over the west and Santa Ana winds which will lead to elevated heat risk and fire danger.

Santa Ana winds are expected Friday through Monday, peaking over the weekend. Expect east and northeasterly winds of 25 to 45mph with higher gusts for the windiest spots up to 60mph.

While the mountains and deserts will also be above average, it won't be as extreme with mostly 80s in the mountains and low-100s in the deserts.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting an 80 to 90 percent chance of above-normal temperatures through mid-October.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Tips to make a fire plan: Figure out where you will go and who you need to contact. Grab important documents and medications for your family and your pets. Bring toys and food for kids and pets. Decide what you are willing to leave and what needs to come.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 76-87°

Inland: 85-95°

Mountains: 80-93°

Deserts: 98-102°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.