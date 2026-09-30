San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 29, 2026: Perfect Padres weather, then heating up!

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Coastal flooding and beach erosion possible during high tides through Wednesday

Pleasant weather through Wednesday

Perfect weather for the Padres at Petco Park!

Hot Friday into next week with temperatures peaking 10 to possibly 25 degrees above average

Possible Santa Ana winds Friday into the weekend

The beaches are still feeling the impacts from the tropics. Swells will continue due to Hurricane Polo through Wednesday and higher tides could lead to coastal flooding and beach erosion. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 5pm Wednesday for waves of 2 to 4 feet due to Hurricane Polo and astronomical high tides of 6.8 to 7.1 feet between 11am and noon Wednesday.

Temperatures will trend pretty close to average through Wednesday with 70s and 80s for most of the county and 90s in the deserts. It will be breezy at times in the mountains with northwesterly gusts of 15 to 30mph.

Perfect weather at Petco Park for the Padres this week with temperatures in the low to-mid 70s at first pitch each night! Let's go Padres!

Thursday will be our transition day into a warmer pattern, which will be a long-duration heat wave. By Friday, temperatures will soar 10 to 20 degrees above average from the coast to the mountains. Temperatures will remain well above average, possilby up to 25 degrees above average into next week.

By Friday, we'll see 80s at the coast and mid-90s to low-100s inland, while this weekend low-90s are possible at the beaches with plenty of triple-digits inland. These extreme temperatures are due to high pressure expanding over the west and possible Santa Ana winds which will lead to elevated heat risk and fire danger.

While the mountains and deserts will also be above average, it won't be as extreme with mostly 80s in the mountains and low-100s in the deserts.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting an 80 to 90 percent chance of above-normal temperatures through mid-October.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Tips to make a fire plan: Figure out where you will go and who you need to contact. Grab important documents and medications for your family and your pets. Bring toys and food for kids and pets. Decide what you are willing to leave and what needs to come.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-84°

Inland: 83-88°

Mountains: 77-90°

Deserts: 97-100°

Follow ABC 10News Cheif Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.