San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 28, 2026: Coastal flooding and a weekend warm-up

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Coastal flooding and beach erosion possible during high tides through Wednesday

Pleasant weather through Wednesday

Perfect weather for the Padres at Petco Park!

Hot Thursday into early next week with temperatures peaking 10 to 20 degrees above average

The beaches are still feeling the impacts from the tropics. Swells will continue due to Hurricane Polo through Wednesday and higher tides could lead to coastal flooding and beach erosion. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 5pm Wednesday for waves of 3 to 7 feet due to Hurricane Polo and astronomical high tides of 6.8 to 7.1 feet due to the full moon. These tides are larger than they were over the weekend.

Temperatures will trend pretty close to average through Wednesday with 70s for and 80s for most of the county and 90s in the deserts. It will be breezy at times in the mountains with northerly gusts of 15 to 30mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday first pitch at Petco Park will be a comfortable 73 degrees; let's go Padres!

Thursday will be warmer, with continued warming into the weekend when temperatures will soar 10 to 20 degrees above average. By Thursday we'll see 80s at the coast and 90s inland while this weekend we'll near 90 at the beaches with triple digits inland while the mountains will warm to the mid-80s and low-100s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-82°

Inland: 80-87°

Mountains: 71-83°

Deserts: 91-95°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.