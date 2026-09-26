San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 25, 2026: Hot Saturday, rain chance Sunday and Monday

Weather Headlines:



Hot Saturday, highs 5 to 10 degrees above average

Humid Sunday and Monday with a chance of showers as moisture from Hurricanes Odalys and Polo gets pulled into San Diego

High tides and elevated surf could lead to coastal flooding and beach erosion through Wednesday.

Hotter Saturday with temperatures soaring 5 to 10 degrees above average, with 80s and 90s for most of the county. Clouds will build in the late afternoon and evening Saturday as moisture from Hurricane Odalys gets pulled into San Diego.

Not as hot but more humid on Sunday as more moisture gets pulled in, bringing a slight chance of showers or sprinkles during the day, with isolated showers possible Sunday evening into Monday. This is due to the jet stream to our north diving south, acting to pull in moisture from both Hurricane Odalys and Hurricane Polo into San Diego. A slight chance of showers continues in the mountains through Tuesday.

The chance of rain depends on several factors, including where Polo and Odalys actually track and how far south the jet stream dives, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates.

Both storms will also bring increased swell to our beaches. Hurricane Odalys will bring elevated surf through Sunday, while Hurricane Polo will continue the bigger waves through Tuesday. On top of the bigger waves, astronomical high tides will coincide with those bigger waves Monday through Wednesday.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 4pm Wednesday for waves of 3 to 6 feet and dangerous rip currents. Tides of 6 to 6.5 feet are expected through Sunday, while higher astronomical high tides due to the full moon of 6.5 to 7 feet are expected Monday through Wednesday. The elevated surf coupled with higher than normal tides may lead to beach erosion and coastal flooding, with the greatest concern Monday and Tuesday.

Monday will be the coolest day of the next week with 70s for the coast and mountains, 80s inland and 90s in the deserts. Warmer weather moves in midweek but there remains uncertainty on how warm it will get as models disagree on the jet stream track.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 77-90°

Inland: 88-95°

Mountains: 80-93°

Deserts: 100-104°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.