San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 23, 2025: Cooling off with a weekend rain chance

Another warm day across the county with temperatures trending near to slightly above average. A gradual cooling trend will take over the rest of the week with Friday and Saturday the coolest days.

This week's forecast is an interesting one. There is a cut-off low over the Pacific that will linger near and over California all week. This low-pressure system, aka a storm, is cut-off from the jet stream, which means it won't follow the main weather pattern; it's going to do whatever it wants, which makes for a tricky forecast.

This is the same storm that pulled in tropical moisture, bringing rain across the county this weekend.

This storm is currently heading north and will bring some rain to Central and Northern California. Then it dives south again, and depending on where it sets up, it could bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. The mountains will have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as early as Friday afternoon, Saturday will be the best chance of storms anywhere in the county, though peak activity will be over the mountains and deserts. Showers may linger in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.

It will be breezy to gusty in the mountains and deserts Thursday and Friday as the storm approaches with westerly gusts of 20 to 35mph.

Temperatures will also cool as this storm moves south for the end of the week, with highs in the 70s nearly everywhere in the county on Friday and Saturday, which is 3 to 10 degrees below average.

Gradual warming into early next week, returning to near average by Monday as the storm finally moves farther east.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 85-88°

Mountains: 76-90°

Deserts: 100-102°

