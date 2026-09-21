San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 21, 2026: Warming up for the first days of fall!

Fall begins on Tuesday and it will feel very fall-like! The Autumnal Equinox happens at 5:05pm on September 22nd.

Temperatures will be trending near to 5 degrees below average across the county with thick marine layer clouds for the coast and valleys in the morning, clearing to sunny skies by mid to late morning.

The marine layer may produce misty conditions to patchy drizzle into Tuesday morning, though little to no accumulation is expected.

Monsoon moisture will briefly return on Thursday, bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and an uptick in humidity across the county.

Gradual warming will be the trend this week, peaking Friday and Saturday when we'll see 80s for most coastal areas, 90s for the hottest inland neighborhoods, 80s in the mountains and low-100s in the deserts. These temperatures will be 3 to 10 degrees above average.

Slight cooling early next week with temperatures trending near average for the end of September.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-81°

Inland: 78-83°

Mountains: 73-83°

Deserts: 99-102°

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