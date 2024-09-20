San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 20, 2024: Cool, cloudy and drizzly before weekend sunshine prevails

Temperatures will continue to trend 5 to 20 degrees below average today as a slow-moving storm settles over southern California. Today will be a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for light showers. These conditions will continue through Saturday morning. Accumulations, if any, will be light from a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch.

Through tomorrow, westerly winds of 15 to 35 mph will remain breezy to gusty in the mountains and deserts.

Saturday will be our transition day. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine by the afternoon and warmer temperatures by 5 to 15 degrees. Temperatures will continue to warm through Monday when highs will trend several degrees above average.

Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days of the next seven, with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s at the coast, 90s inland, 80s in the mountains, and low 100s in the deserts.

Temperatures cool slightly by midweek, trending near average with 70s and 80s for most of the county.

Ironically, it will be cooler in the last days of summer than in the first days of fall, as the fall equinox is at 5:43 a.m. Sunday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-74°

Inland: 67-75°

Mountains: 63-73°

Deserts: 86-89°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.