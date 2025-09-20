San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 19, 2025: Brief break in the rain

It wasn't as humid today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s nearly everywhere in the county.

Click here for rainfall totals where you live.

Low clouds and patchy fog overnight into Saturday morning with areas of dense fog clearing out to sunny skies and temperatures topping out near average.

Tropical moisture surges back in starting Sunday, bringing occasional showers to the county and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts. Isolated showers will continue Monday with the potential for more widespread and impactful rain Tuesday into early Wednesday.

There are a lot of factors at play bringing this next chance of rain, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on timing and totals.

Only minor changes to the temperatures in the days ahead with 70s and 80s for most of the county and 90s in the deserts.

Drier air and more fall-like conditions are expected by the end of the month.

Fall is right around the corner! The Autumnal Equinox happens at 11:19am on Monday, September 22nd.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 74-83°

Inland: 81-88°

Mountains: 76-89°

Deserts: 96-100°

