San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 19, 2024: Cool with possible light rain Friday

Temperatures will continue to trend 5 to 17 degrees below average through tomorrow as a slow-moving storm settles over southern California. There is a chance of light showers overnight tonight into tomorrow with the best chance in the early morning and again late tomorrow night. There is a slight chance for patchy drizzle to linger into Saturday morning. Accumulations, if any, will be light from a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch.

It will remain breezy to gusty in the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 15 to 35mph through tomorrow.

Saturday will be our transition day with morning clouds giving way to sunshine by the afternoon and warmer temperatures by 5 to locally15 degrees. Temperatures continue to warm through Monday when highs will trend several degrees above average.

Monday will be the warmest day of the next seven, with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s at the coast, 90s inland, 80s in the mountains, and low 100s in the deserts.

Temperatures cool slightly by midweek, trending near average with 70s and 80s for most of the county.

Ironically, it will be cooler for the last days of summer than the first days of fall, as the fall equinox is at 5:43 a.m. Sunday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 60-72°

Deserts: 87-90°

