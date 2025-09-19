San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 18, 2025: Another chance of rain ahead

It was a very humid day across the county with parts of the county receiving heavy rain and thunderstorms from remnant moisture from what was Tropical Storm Mario. A very strong storm brought flash flooding to the deserts, where a Flash Flood Warning was in effect for a time. The deserts saw 1 to 2 inches of rain over just a few hours this afternoon which prompted this warning.

Click here for rainfall totals where you live.

While most of the county is drying out there remains a chance for a few lingering storms in the mountains and deserts tonight, and some of those storms could dump heavy rain. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 2am Friday for the potential for more flooding.

Clouds will build over the mountains Friday afternoon but it's not likely to see any rain or thunderstorms. Drier, but still muggy on Saturday.

Another tropical system may bring another chance of rain and thunderstorms to the county Sunday through Tuesday, but there remains quite a bit of uncertainty on where that storm will track. Stay with Pinpoint Weather Team for updates.

Only minor changes to the temperatures in the days ahead with 70s and 80s for most of the county and 90s in the deserts.

Fall is right around the corner! The Autumnal Equinox happens at 11:19am on Monday, September 22nd.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 72-88°

Mountains: 72-85°

Deserts: 96-98°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.