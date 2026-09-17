San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 17: Last Friday of Summer looks good to get outside!

It’s the end of Summer everyone!

For those excited for Fall- you might have to wait for the chill of the season a little bit longer.

Today, we saw a deeper marine layer that kept our temperatures nice and on the cooler side.

That trend won’t be lasting long, as we will see a shallower marine layer on Friday and Saturday.

We also will see a slight warming trend this weekend.

Friday, temperatures along our coastline will be in the mid 70s- it’ll be mostly sunny so a really nice day at our beaches!

Inland communities will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Our mountains are going to be topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Our deserts are sticking in the hundreds for the next few days. Friday’s high is 100°.

Our mountains and deserts could be seeing some breezy conditions Friday afternoon, with gusts reaching 35 m.p.h.

Sunday and Monday could also bring back a deeper marine layer, so be ready for more morning clouds.

After this weekends warm up, we start the week closer to normal before the start of Fall kicks off another warm up!

The Autumnal Equinox happens at 5:05pm on Sept. 22.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-77°

Inland: 76-84°

Mountains: 75-85°

Deserts: 97-102°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

