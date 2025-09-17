San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 17, 2025: Periods of rain and thunderstorms

It was a very humid day across the county with periods of rain and thunderstorms as remnant moisture from what was Tropical Storm Mario spread into Southern California.

Peak storm timing will be overnight into Thursday with showers tapering off Thursday night. Be prepared for slow commutes in the areas that do see rain and slick conditions on the roads. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue into Friday in the mountains and deserts, with a slight chance for the coast and valleys. Drier, but still muggy on Saturday.

Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, small hail, lightning, and the potential for urban, river and stream flooding and localized flash flooding, especially in the mountains and deserts. There is a marginal threat, or 5% chance, of excessive rainfall for the coast and valleys, while the mountains and deserts will see a slight threat, or 15%, which is a level higher than marginal.

Expect a wide range in rainfall totals as areas that do see heavy rain and thunderstorms will pick up quite a bit more than areas that miss out on those heavy cells. Expect rainfall totals to average between .25 to 1" and locally up to 2", with the highest totals in the mountains.

Click here for rainfall totals where you live.

Another tropical system may bring another chance of rain and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday, but there remains quite a bit of uncertainty on where that storm will track. Stay with Pinpoint Weather Team for updates.

Temperatures will trend near to slightly below average Friday and Saturday with a slight warming into early next week. You can expect 70s and 80s for most of the county into next week.

Fall is right around the corner! The Autumnal Equinox happens at 11:19am on Monday, September 22nd.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 75-85°

Inland: 85-91°

Mountains: 71-85°

Deserts: 93-97°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.