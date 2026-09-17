San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 16, 2026: Below-average temperatures to end the week

Thursday will be about as cool as Wednesday with temperatures trending near to 7 degrees below average. Slightly warmer this weekend, with a minor dip in temperatures early next week as storms pass through the Pacific Northwest then warming up again by midweek. Though big temperatures swings are not expected into most of next week.

You can expect 70s and 80s into next week for the coast, inland and mountains and low-100s in the deserts.

A thick marine layer develops into Thursday morning and may produce sprinkles to patchy drizzle along with patchy fog for some inland areas. Slower clearing to sunshine Thursday, with faster clearing Friday and Saturday. Potentially slower clearing again Sunday and Monday as another storm moves into the Pacific Northwest.

It will be breezy in the mountains and deserts again Thursday afternoon with westerly winds of 15 to 35mph.

We are in the final days of summer as the Autumnal Equinox happens at 5:05pm on September 22nd.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 71-77°

Inland: 75-84°

Mountains: 75-85°

Deserts: 98-102°

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