San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 16, 2024: Cool end to summer this week!

A pair of storms passing by to our north will continue to usher in cool conditions as we enter our final days of summer. Today temperatures topped out about 5 degrees below average at the coast while inland areas were 10 to 15 degrees below average and 15 to 20 degrees below average in the deserts. The mountains saw the biggest spread, only climbing into the 50s, which is up to 25 degrees below normal!

It has been a breezy to gusty day, with peak winds in the mountains and deserts exceeding 40mph. A Wind Advisory continues in the deserts until midnight.

It won't be as windy tomorrow, but it will still be breezy, with westerly winds of 15 to 35 mph in the mountains and deserts. Winds will pick up again late Wednesday into Thursday as another storm passes by to the north. Expect westerly winds to target the mountains and deserts again with gusts of 20 to 45mph.

It will be unseasonably cool through Friday, with overcast skies overnight and in the morning and uneven clearing near the coast. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring better clearing and more sunshine. Stubborn clouds are back in the forecast on Thursday, along with a slight chance of light showers. Accumulations, if any, will be light less than .10".

Friday morning, we'll wake up with clouds and possible sprinkles to patchy drizzle, and temperatures will remain below average into the afternoon.

Saturday will be 5 to 15 degrees warmer with slightly warmer temperatures Sunday and Monday. In fact temperatures will be trending above normal by up to 5 degrees by Sunday. It will be near 80 at the coast, with 90s inland, 80s in the mountains and low 100s in the deserts.

Ironically, it will be cooler for the last days of summer than the first days of fall, as the fall equinox is at 5:43 a.m. Sunday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 74-77°

Mountains: 61-72°

Deserts: 85-88°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.