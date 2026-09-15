San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 15, 2026: Misty morning, cooler afternoon

Wednesday will likely be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures topping out near to 10 degrees below average! Thursday will be nearly as cool, with a minor warm-up into the weekend and another slight dip in temperatures early next week as storms pass through the Pacific Northwest.

You can expect 70s and 80s all week for the coast, inland and mountains and low-100s in the deserts.

A thicker marine layer develops into Wednesday morning and may produce sprinkles to patchy drizzle along with patchy fog for some inland areas. Slower clearing to sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, with faster clearing Friday into the weekend.

It will be breezy each afternoon and evening in the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 15 to 35mph.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 75-83°

Mountains: 74-84°

Deserts: 98-102°

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