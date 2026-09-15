San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 14, 2026: More comfortable this week

A much more comfortable week on tap, with temperatures trending near to slightly below average. A minor dip in temperatures through Wednesday followed by a minor warm-up for the weekend, but overall it will be quite nice across the county all week.

You can expect 70s and 80s all week for the coast, inland and mountains and low-100s in the deserts.

The marine layer will return each night and morning for the coast and valleys and may produce patchy fog for the morning commutes, mostly farther inland. Clouds will give way to sunny skies by mid to late morning.

It will be breezy each afternoon and evening in the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 15 to 35mph.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 76-86°

Mountains: 76-87°

Deserts: 101-105°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.