San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 13, 2024: Fall weather with a chance of rain

It was another cool day across the county with temperatures topping out 5 to 10 degrees below normal! The marine layer will continue to spread inland tonight clearing to sunshine by mid to late morning tomorrow.

The Air Quality Alert for the inland and mountain communities continues until 8pm due to increased particle pollution from wildfire smoke. If you smell smoke or see ash due to a wildfire, remain indoors with windows and doors closed or seek alternative shelter, if feasible. Avoid vigorous physical activity and run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use whole-house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air.

A slight bump in temperatures on Saturday before another storm passes by to the north ushering in even cooler temperatures by Monday when it will be 5 to 20 degrees below average! Next week we'll see upper-60s to low 70s at the coast, low to mid 70s inland, 60s in the mountains and even 80s to low 90s in the deserts!

A juicy marine layer may produce a little light rain overnight Sunday into Monday, though little accumulation is expected. Another cold storm will bring another chance of light rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with each passing storm late Sunday into Monday and late Wednesday into Thursday.

It's more like fall, and the season is right around the corner! The fall equinox on September 22nd at 5:43am.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 71-78°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 77-86°

Deserts: 99-102°

