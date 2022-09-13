San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 13, 2022: Feeling more comfortable the rest of the week

Today was a transition day as the remnants of Kay are still having some influence on our weather with clouds building over the mountains and a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm there before the sun sets. Humidity started to drop today, a trend that continues through at least the weekend.

Drastically cooler than the record heat we felt last week with temperatures trending near to 10 degrees below average across the county. As humidity levels continue to drop into the weekend it is going to be feeling a lot more comfortable, getting back to that perfect weather we're used to here in America's Finest City.

A trough brewing off the coast of British Columbia will dip south and increase the onshore flow and usher in the drier and cooler air. Not only are the days cooler but the nights are also getting cooler back in the low to mid 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and low 70s and even 60s in the deserts.

The marine layer will make a comeback in the overnight and morning hours clearing out to sunny skies by mid to late morning. The pleasant weather looks to stick around into next week!

The rain deficit in San Diego has dropped below 3" after recent rains which is wonderful as we are nearing the end of the water year which is September 30th. Even more beneficial to get this rain before Santa Ana season this fall.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 67-81°

Desert: 95-99°

