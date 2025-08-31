Four years after Afghanistan withdrawal, veterans fight for left-behind allies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Four years have passed since the last U.S. service members left Afghanistan, marking the end of America's longest war. But for veterans who served there, the work is far from over as they continue fighting for Afghan allies left behind.

More than 800,000 U.S. troops were deployed to Afghanistan during the 20-year conflict. Marine Corps veteran Kyleanne Hunter was among them, and she says Aug. 30 represents more than just a date on the calendar.

"It represented a chaotic and unceremonious end to what had been a lifetime of combat for many of us, a place where many of us lost our loved ones, where we deeply invested in the people of Afghanistan," said Hunter, CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

The anniversary continues to stir deep emotions for Hunter and many veterans who served alongside Afghan allies during the war.

"It raised a lot of moral injury... Was it worth it? Was my sacrifice worth it? Was the sacrifice of my friends worth it?" Hunter said.

When the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan, many allies who had worked with American forces were left behind. Hunter says thousands of Afghans remain stuck in Doha, Qatar, in what she describes as "this limbo world" of uncertainty about whether they'll ever make it to the United States.

The situation has become more complicated under President Donald Trump's recent decision to cut federal funding that helps Afghan refugees resettle in America. Funding for programs like Enduring Welcome and Temporary Protected Status is set to expire in September.

"We told them, if you stand with us, we'll stand with you. And so a lot of veterans like myself were pretty upset that we were leaving them behind," said Shawn Vandiver, president and chairman of AfghanEvac.

Vandiver says veteran organizations like AfghanEvac and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America are working to keep the promise made to Afghan allies. Before the funding cuts, these groups worked with the federal government to evacuate about 5,000 Afghans per month from Afghanistan.

"Veterans and up until Jan. 20 of this year, the federal government were working hand in hand to get 5,000 Afghans a month out of Afghanistan," Vandiver said.

Both Hunter and Vandiver hope the president will reverse his decision and restore relocation programs, reform the immigration process and honor the commitment made to Afghan allies.

"The promise betrayed to our Afghan allies is a promise betrayed to every veteran as well, and that's devastating to us," Hunter said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

