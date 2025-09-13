San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 12, 2025: Comfortable weekend, hot and humid next week

It was a fantastic Friday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s nearly everywhere. Minor warming this weekend, though temperatures will continue to trend several degrees cooler than average as a second storm passes by to the north.

The coast and valleys can expect marine layer clouds and patchy fog each night and morning through the weekend, becoming shallower Monday and Tuesday and pretty much non-existent for the second half of the week.

Through Monday, expect sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in the 70s and 80s for most of the county and 90s in the deserts and comfortable humidity levels.

Temperatures warm back near average by Tuesday, becoming even warmer and more humid for the second half of the week as high pressure builds and monsoon moisture surges in.

By Thursday, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms anywhere in the county with isolated to scattered storms expected over the mountains and deserts. Monsoon storms may be possible through next weekend.

Fall is right around the corner! The Autumnal Equinox happens at 11:19am on Monday, September 22nd.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77°

Inland: 78-84°

Mountains: 74-84°

Deserts: 96-100°

