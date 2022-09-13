San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 12, 2022: Still feeling the effects of Kay

We're still feeling the effects of what was hurricane Kay with high humidity and intense storms dumping flooding rains in some of the mountains and deserts this afternoon. The chance for storms diminishes as we head into tonight.

Most of the county was blanketed with clouds today leading to another warm morning in the 70s with oppressive humidity. We've had a few hundredths of an inch of rain in parts of the county today while Tierra Del Sol picked up early half an inch of rain!

A slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm continues in the mountains tomorrow but activity won't be as dramatic as the last few days. Tomorrow will still be muggy but humidity levels will be trending downward, becoming more comfortable for the second half of the week into the weekend as a trough of low-pressure digs south ushering in cooler and drier air.

Temperatures will be trending near to 10 degrees below average across the county through Friday with minor warming this weekend. Overnight temperatures will be getting cooler for the second half of the week as humidity levels drop.

You'll start to notice the marine layer rebounding along the coast and valleys each morning this week before mixing out by the afternoon.

The rain deficit in San Diego has dropped below 3" after recent rains which is wonderful as we are nearing the end of the water year which is September 30th. Even more beneficial to get this rain before Santa Ana season this fall.

Monsoon moisture looks to briefly return Tuesday and Wednesday next week which will pump in higher humidity, though not as oppressive as the last few days from Kay. We may see a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts. Cooler and drier air returns again by the end of next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-79°

Inland: 78-85°

Mountains: 70-83°

Desert: 95-99°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry