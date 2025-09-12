San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 11, 2025: Feeling like fall for a few more days

Another fall-like day across the county with 70s for most of the county and 90s in the deserts. Temperatures topped out 3 to 14 degrees below average. Tomorrow will be just as comfortable as today, with minor warming each day through Monday. Despite the warm-up, temperatures will remain below normal as two storms move through the Northwest.

The coast and valleys can expect marine layer clouds and patchy fog each night and morning through the weekend, though becoming shallower each day. The marine layer will become non-existent by midweek next week.

It will remain breezy tomorrow afternoon in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 15 to 40mph.

Through Monday, expect sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in the 70s and 80s for most of the county and 90s in the deserts and comfortable humidity levels.

Temperatures warm back near average by Tuesday, becoming even warmer and more humid for the second half of the week as high pressure builds and monsoon moisture surges in.

By Thursday, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts. Monsoon storms may be possible through next weekend.

Fall is right around the corner! The Autumnal Equinox happens at 11:19am on Monday, September 22nd.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 69-80°

Deserts: 95-98°

