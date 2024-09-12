San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 11, 2024: Even greater cooling ahead

It was 5 to locally 18 degrees cooler today as a storm moves through the Pacific Northwest. Slight cooling will continue through Friday when highs will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal, in the 70s for most of the county!

An Air Quality Alert continues for the inland and mountain communities until 8am Thursday due to increased particle pollution from wildfire smoke. If you smell smoke or see ash due to a wildfire, remain indoors with windows and doors closed or seek alternative shelter, if feasible. Avoid vigorous physical activity and run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air.

It won't be as windy in the mountains and deserts tomorrow but still breezy. Westerly winds of 15 to 35mph and low humidity will lead to elevated fire danger.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each morning through Friday and may even produce sprinkles to patchy drizzle. The coast will see slow and potentially limited clearing tomorrow while inland areas will clear by mid to late morning.

A much colder storm will pass to the north early next week, bringing even cooler temperatures! Highs next week will trend 5 to 15 degrees cooler than average. Next week we'll see upper-60s to low 70s at the coast, low to mid 70s inland, 60s in the mountains and low 90s in the deserts!

It will be feeling more like fall, which is right around the corner! The fall equinox on September 22nd at 5:43am.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-77°

Inland: 77-85°

Mountains: 72-83°

Deserts: 98-102°

