San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 10, 2026: Relief from the heat and humidity in sight!

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Not as hot or as humid Friday, noticeably more comfortable this weekend.

Extreme Heat Warning for the deserts until 8pm Friday.

Fair weather sticks around into next week.

Thursday was still exceptionally warm and muggy across the county, but not as hot as it's been. Record highs were set in Escondido at 103 and Poway at 101 degrees.

The Extreme Heat Warning for the coast and valleys and the Heat Advisory for the mountains ends at 8pm.

The Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts continues until 8pm Friday for highs up to 112 degrees.

Thursday night is going to be another warm one, but not as warm as the last few nights. Friday will be our transition day, still warm and muggy but seeing improvement, becoming noticeably more comfortable this weekend.

Friday temperatures will still top out 2 to 7 degrees above average, but this week temperatures have been 10 to 25 degrees above average!

Cooler and drier, less humid air is expected this weekend as a trough of low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest, pushing our heat dome and monsoon moisture farther east.

This weekend you can expect mostly 70s along the coast, 80s inland, 70s and low-80s in the mountains, and low-100s in the deserts. The nights will also cool with morning lows back into the 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

This stretch of more comfortable weather sticks around into next week. Monsoon moisture may return by the end of next week, but even if humidity builds, it won't be nearly as humid as this week.

Fall is right around the corner with the Autumnal Equinox happening at 5:05pm on September 22nd.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 79-88°

Inland: 88-96°

Mountains: 82-96°

Deserts: 110-113°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.