San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 10, 2025: Fall-like end to the week

It was a relatively cool day across the county with mostly 70s from the coast to the mountains. Temperatures topped out 5 to 15 degrees below average. Temperatures will remain below normal into early next week as two storms move through the Northwest.

The marine layer will spread farther inland, bringing a chance of mist or patchy drizzle overnight and in the morning hours. Patchy fog is also possible each morning into the weekend.

It will remain breezy tomorrow and Friday afternoons in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 15 to 40mph.

Minor warming this weekend, but still 5 to 10 degrees below average for mid-September. Overall expect sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in the 70s and 80s for most of the county.

Gradual warming continues into next week with temperatures back near normal by Wednesday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 69-75°

Inland: 75-81°

Mountains: 68-79°

Deserts: 93-95°

