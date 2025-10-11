San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, October 11: Drier weekend before county-wide cooldown!

Happy Saturday San Diego!

We saw some light moisture overnight into this morning, thanks to leftovers from what was Hurricane Priscilla.

We’ll be drying out throughout your weekend as the tropical weather slowly backs off.

Temperature-wise, we’ll be closer to average.

Our coastline will see highs reaching into the low 70s, while our inland valleys will hover around the 80° mark.

Mountains will be in the low 70s with some breezy conditions this afternoon.

Deserts will also see wind gusts nearing 35 to 40 m.p.h., and track highs in the low 90s.

We are seeing a pretty big temperature swing moving into next week.

A cold storm moving in from the north will bring rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday.

It will also bring temperatures 5-15 degrees below where we should be for this time of year!

Since this storm aligns more with what we usually see during Fall, we won’t have those tropical, muggy conditions like we've been seeing this past summer.

Overnight lows will also be on the cooler side, so if you want to save on the AC, opening the windows overnight will be the move!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 71-79°

Deserts: 92-96°

