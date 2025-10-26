San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, Oct 25: Nothin' but sunshine ahead

Doesn't get much better than this! San Diego County can expect to see mostly sunny to perfectly clear conditions through the extended forecast.

Temperatures for the rest of the weekend will hover a few degrees below average on the coast and in the valleys, and a few degrees above in the mountains and deserts.

That puts the coast in the upper 60s to low 70s, and the valleys in the mid-70s to low 80s.

A breeze will pick up Sunday afternoon in the mountains and deserts, with the strongest westerly gusts clocking in between 30-35 mph.

Then we hop on another warming trend, with temperatures climbing about 2-12 degrees before peaking on Wednesday.

The coast will be back in the 80s with some cities inland like Ramona, El Cajon and Santee back in the low 90s.

Daytime highs will gradually cool back down a bit after that through next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 74-81°

Mountains: 67-79°

Deserts: 86-91°

