San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, Oct. 18: Warm weekend begins!

Don’t let the cold start fool you!

We have a warm weekend moving forward, with temperatures about 7° above normal for this time of year.

Most of the county woke up to temps in the 40s and 50s, thanks to a lack of a marine layer to keep us from too much temperature fluctuation.

It will be a nice one out by the coast today: Highs will be in the upper 70s for a lot of spots with mostly sunny conditions.

Our inland neighborhoods will be warmer, with highs reaching mid to upper 80s.

Our mountains get a break from the 60s for the most part, with most areas reaching into the low 70s.

Our deserts are actually still below average!

Highs there will be in the mid 80s, when we should be closer to 90° this time of year.

The marine layer will return overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, leading to milder morning temperatures.

Those marine layer clouds will clear quickly however, with mostly sunny skies across the county.

These warm temps won’t last too long!

.A storm will stall offshore, forming a cut-off low, that will move over Southern California at some point next week, bringing a chance of light rain.

Looking ahead, Tuesday into Wednesday could see our best chance.

A colder storm could be on the way next weekend though, so enjoy this warm and sunny one while we’ve got i!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 74-79°

Inland: 81-86°

Mountains: 69-77°

Deserts: 84-88°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

