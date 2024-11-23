San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 22, 2024: Rain on the way tonight!

After a stretch of dry and mild conditions, get ready for some rain starting tonight! We’re going to see remnants of the powerful atmospheric river storm that drenched the northern parts of the state. But by the time it reaches us tonight, it will be MUCH weaker.

The best chance of rain will come tonight until early tomorrow morning. Over that time it looks like most areas will max out between .01” and .1”. Some spots may not see accumulation at all, but for those of us who do, watch out for slick road conditions.

Before the wet weather begins, we have another cool but pleasant afternoon on tap. Most of the coast can look forward to sunshine with highs in the mid 60s! Inland communities will see upper 60s for the most part, 50s in the mountains and highs near 80 in the deserts.

That means highs slightly below average for most of us.

Expect some showers to linger into Sunday morning, along with plenty of cloud coverage. We may see more light rain from Monday to Tuesday, before we dry out and get much warmer by Thursday.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 67-71°

Mountains: 56-68°

Deserts: 76-80°

