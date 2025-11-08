San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, Nov. 8: Big warm-up ahead this weekend

We woke up to some areas of dense fog popping up along our coastline and inland spots.

Don’t let the clouds fool you though! We will see above average temperatures today, that continue to rise as we head toward Monday.

We could continue to see the patchy and dense fog stick around in the evenings and mornings as we get closer to the start of the work week.

We are tracking high pressure building this weekend, bringing up dry conditions and a bump in our temps.

Some spots could even be 15 to 20 degrees hotter than normal by Monday- which is when we could see 80s all the way to the coast and 90s inland.

Some spots could even break records Sunday and Monday!

But bringing it back to your Saturday forecast, our coastline is expected to see upper 60s and low 70s, with temperatures about 10 degrees warmer inland.

Mountains will be in the low to mid 70s, while our deserts will reach highs around 90°.

Looking ahead to next week, the warm weather doesn’t last long.

We are keeping an eye on a storm system moving in and bringing chances of widespread rain.

There is a bit of uncertainty on timing for this, but we could see a stray shower as soon as Thursday.

We will be able to get a more accurate forecast as we get closer to the expected system, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 69-73°

Inland: 76-80°

Mountains: 72-80°

Deserts: 88-91°

