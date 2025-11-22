San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, Nov. 22: Rain chances start the weekend, dry conditions end it

Our mountains and deserts are waking up to the bulk of the moisture moving across San Diego county today.

Most rain should be light to moderate, but chances for heavier rain should mostly be focused over mountains and deserts, with the storm moving in from the east.

That system isn’t stopping potential sunshine today!

Cloudy skies prevailed across the county in the morning, with partly cloudy conditions for coastal spots heading into the afternoon.

Winds will pick up this morning for our mountains, foothills, and inland valleys with some spots like Ramona getting close to the 35 m.p.h. mark.

This was a pretty impressive week for rainfall in San Diego, bringing us to a surplus in our water year so far!

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

But the rain is skipping town for a few days, just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Sunshine will return, with above average temperatures building along with the high pressure system.

Thanksgiving will be warm with temperatures mostly 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

You can expect 70s for the coast and deserts, 70s and 80s inland, and 60s in the mountains.

While sunny skies return for a bit, we are keeping an eye on a potential storm moving in after the holiday.

Stick with your Pinpoint weather team for the latest, especially if you're hitting the roads or skies heading home from the Holiday weekend.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 66-70°

Mountains: 41-56°

Deserts: 63-67°

