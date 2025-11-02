San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, Nov. 1: Staying warm through the weekend

Nothing spooky about this forecast for the rest of Halloween weekend! Temperatures stay above average on Sunday with partly cloudy skies expected across the region.

Saturday night will be clear everywhere except for the coast, which will gradually welcome more clouds and patchy fog overnight. That fog will start to roll in around 6:30 p.m., even spreading into the valleys thereafter. By 9 p.m. some spots, like Fallbrook and Vista, will be down to one mile of visibility or less.

Foggy conditions will stick around into the morning, more contained to the coast at that point. Oceanside, Carlsbad, San Diego, Chula Vista and Imperial Beach will have visibility reduced to a mile or less at times. That clears up by 8:00 a.m.

Sunday will see daytime highs top out in the low 70s to low 80s on the coast and low-to-upper 80s inland. That's up to five degrees warmer than normal.

The mountains and deserts, meantime, are well above average by about 5-15 degrees. The mountains will reach the low 70s to mid-80s and the deserts in the mid-80s to low 90s.

We gradually cool down during the week, dropping about five degrees by Thursday for the coast and in the deserts.

The temperature dip is more significant in the valleys and mountains, where you can expect about a 10-degree swing from Sunday to Thursday.

Those temps rebound fairly quickly, when everyone is above average just one day later on Friday.

Outside of a partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, you can expect sunny conditions the rest of the way through your extended forecast.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 71-80°

Inland: 80-87°

Mountains: 71-85°

Deserts: 86-92°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.