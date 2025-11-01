San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, Nov. 1: A far, pleasant start to November!

Happy November San Diego!

We spent the last week of October on the warm side- even setting new record high temperatures in spots like Ramona and Campo.

We are beginning this new month not expecting to break records, but enjoying some fair weather this weekend.

We are waking up to some areas of patchy and dense fog along our coast and valleys.

Low clouds will last throughout the morning, and we will even see partly cloudy conditions lasting for some of our coastal spots throughout the day.

Temperatures along our coastline will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Inland spots will warm up to highs in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Our mountains will be in the mid to low 70s, while our deserts hang out in the low 90s today.

A low pressure system will be heading over the PNW and cooling our temperatures down a bit next week, as well as deepening our marine layer.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 69-73°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 75-84°

Deserts: 89-92°

