San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 31, 2025: Hot and muggy weekend, scattered showers

We’re going to feel some changes today! Expect things to get hot, muggy, and even rainy at times.

This morning we’re starting off calm and cloudy, with bigger changes coming for the afternoon.

Humidity along the coast will be as high as 80% this afternoon, with dew point temperatures around 60 degrees.

Plus, it’s going to be hot. The coast can expect highs in the mid to upper 70s, while inland communities will reach closer to 90.

The mountains will see highs near 80, while triple digits are expected for the deserts.

A chance of showers emerges late tonight and into tomorrow afternoon. Totals will be light along the coast and inland, less than .10”, with more rainfall expected for the mountains and deserts. San Diego can expect the best chance of showers between 7pm and 2 a.m. with some rainfall expected through tomorrow afternoon.

Showers are expected to linger longer in the mountains, with a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.

We’re feeling tropical this weekend because of an area of low pressure off the coast of Baja. It’s going to tap into some tropical moisture, and Tropical Storm Alvin, to bring the moisture that opens the door for humidity and showers.

We cool down a bit Sunday with another chance of showers peaking in the afternoon. We dry out Sunday night, leading to mild conditions for most of the week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 74-84°

Inland: 86-91°

Mountains: 77-87°

Deserts: 96-102°

