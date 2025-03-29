San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 29, 2025: Cool, partly cloudy Saturday

The weekend is here! We’re starting off gray this morning, with lots of marine layer cloud coverage and even areas of patchy drizzle.

Most of this will clear by the afternoon, but we have a cool day on top.

Today’s highs will bring low to mid 60s along the coast and inland, with partly cloudy skies. The mountains will reach near 60, while the deserts will reach near 80.

The deserts have a wind advisory until 11 a.m., so watch for wind gusts as fast as 60 miles per hour! Strong wind gusts persist for the mountains and deserts through the day, with more gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

This week’s forecast becomes a mixed bag, with a series of storms heading to the Pacific Northwest. They’ll be too far away to create very stormy conditions here at home, but they will swing some moisture and clouds our way.

That means drizzle is possible most mornings this week, and an incoming system may squeeze out light showers Monday morning. Totals are forecasting to be tiny Monday morning, around 0.01”.

Forecast models don’t agree yet on how systems later this week will shape up. But it appears likely a cold storm is going to drop temperatures and potentially cause light showers Thursday.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 61-65°

Inland: 61-66°

Mountains: 52-61°

Deserts: 74-79°

