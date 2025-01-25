San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday January 25 2025: Rain comes to SoCal tonight

After dry conditions and wildfires for weeks on end, we finally have rain in the forecast! But first, some leftover smoke from the Border 2 Fire in the Otay Mountain area.

Coastal and inland communities have an Air Quality Alert active until just before 11 this morning. If you smell smoke, make sure to stay indoors while running an air conditioner or air purifier.

If you have to go outside while you can smell smoke, wear a mask.

By 5 p.m. most of the county will begin to see rain! A cold Pacific storm has been diving towards Southern California, and showers are expected through Tuesday.

Forecast models predict rain will peak Sunday night into Monday. Showers become more scattered into Tuesday. Once showers wrap up, parts of the county may see up to an inch of rain.

The mountains also have a Winter Weather Advisory from this afternoon until Monday night.

Higher elevations may see anywhere from 1-6” of snow, along with wind gusts as fast as 55 miles per hour.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 59-67°

Inland: 62-67°

Mountains: 49-59°

Deserts: 65-70°

