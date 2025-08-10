San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 9, 2025: Some heat alerts still in effect

Cooler weather is ahead, but not before the half the county remains under heat alerts into the start of next week.

While the mountains will continue to face a Heat Advisory through Monday at 8 p.m., the deserts will stay under an Extreme Heat Warning through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Highs in the mountains will range in the upper 80s to mid-90s, the hottest of which will be felt in Campo. Julian will also likely hit the 90s.

The deserts, meantime, will be around 107-113 degrees at the peak Sunday, and maybe a degree warmer Monday.

That puts the mountains and deserts about five degrees above normal.

With humidity also in the forecast, muggier conditions could turn into thunderstorm activity in the mountains Sunday afternoon. There's a small chance (10-20%) of isolated thunderstorms between 1-4 p.m.

Any storms could come with strong and sporadic winds and brief, heavy rainfall.

Morning fog will impact visibility on the coast to finish the weekend and start the upcoming week. Inland communities should see a similar trend starting Wednesday.

The coast and valleys will start the week below average and stay there through the extended forecast.

The mountains and deserts will join them with cooler-than-normal conditions by next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 71-81°

Inland: 82-92°

Mountains: 88-96°

Deserts: 107-113°

