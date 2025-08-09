San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 9, 2025: More heat for parts of the county

This weekend we have beautiful beach weather, and calm conditions as kids get ready to head back to school. But for the mountains and deserts, expect extreme heat and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

This morning we’ll see marine layer clouds along the coast and inland, clearing by the later parts of the morning.

Today’s highs will drop closer to normal for the coast.

The coast is reaching into the low to mid 70s today, with mid to upper 80s inland.

A Heat Advisory has been extended for the mountains and deserts through Monday. Today the mountains will see low 90s, while the deserts will reach above 110°.

There’s also a slight chance of thunderstorms for the mountains and deserts today and tomorrow afternoons, due to high humidity air heading to those parts of the county from the Gulf of California.

We gradually cool down for the end of next week. By Wednesday San Diego will see low to mid 70s, while inland communities will drop slightly into the mid 80s.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 83-91°

Mountains: 87-98°

Deserts: 106-112°

