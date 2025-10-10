San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 9, 2025: Isolated showers & thunderstorms into Friday

Warm and muggy weather sticks around Friday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms, best chance in the mountains and deserts. Moisture from Tropical Storm Priscilla, churning west of the Baja Peninsula, is streaming into San Diego thanks to the help of a trough of low pressure off the coast of the Pacific Northwest.

Rainfall will be mostly light to moderate, but brief downpours are possible. While flooding is not likely, if thunderstorms form and stall over an area, localized flooding will be a concern. The areas that see the highest rainfall totals will be those that see thunderstorms. The mountains and deserts will have the best chance of thunderstorms and thus a flood threat.

Rainfall totals will average between .05 to 1.00" with highest totals where thunderstorms form. A 'Marginal' threat of Excessive Rainfall is forecast for Friday across the mountains and deserts, indicating at least a 5% chance of localized flooding. A slight chance of showers will linger into Saturday in the mountains, but the weekend will mostly be dry across the county.

Temperatures will be near to 8 degrees above normal Friday, and the humidity will make it feel even warmer. Temperatures plummet 5 to 10 degrees this weekend with humidity dropping quickly as well.

This weekend you can expect 70s and 80s from the coast to the mountains and 90s and 80s in the deserts. It will be even cooler next week as a cold Pacific storm dives south, bringing a chance of rain late Tuesday into Wednesday, gusty winds in the mountains and deserts and temperatures 5 to 15 degrees below average!

This will be a typical fall storm, unlike the tropical storms we've been experiencing since the summer, including this week. Drier by Thursday, but the cool air will linger, and we may get another cold storm heading later into October, which would be a great start to the water year!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 71-82°

Inland: 79-89°

Mountains: 74-90°

Deserts: 92-95°

