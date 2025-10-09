San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 8, 2025: Tropical rain & thunderstorms for week's end

We're in store for a weather shift to end the work week as we trade our fair fall weather for a more tropical feel. It will be very humid across the county tomorrow with periods of rain and possible thunderstorms as moisture from Tropical Storm Priscilla, churning west of the Baja Peninsula, is pulled into Southern California with the help of a trough of low pressure that dives down from the Gulf of Alaska.

There is a chance of showers as early as Thursday morning, with the best chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. On and off rain will continue into Friday with the greatest threat in the mountains and deserts. A slight chance of showers will linger into Saturday in the mountains.

Rainfall will be mostly light to moderate, but brief downpours are possible. While flooding is not likely, if thunderstorms form and stall over an area localized flooding will be a concern. The areas that see the highest rainfall totals will be those that see thunderstorms. The mountains will have the best chance of thunderstorms and thus a flood threat.

Rainfall totals will average between .05 to 1.00" with highest totals where thunderstorms form. A 'Marginal' threat of Excessive Rainfall is forecast for Thursday and Friday in the mountains and deserts, which means there is at least a 5% chance of localized flooding.

Temperatures will remain near average through Friday, though it will be quite humid Thursday through Saturday. It cools off this weekend, and it will be less humid starting Sunday with below-average temperatures on tap into next week, with mostly 60s and 70s while the deserts will cool to the 80s.

A Pacific Storm will bring the chance of rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday, along with cooler temperatures, 5 to 15 degrees below average, and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 71-77°

Inland: 78-85°

Mountains: 70-85°

Deserts: 90-94°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.